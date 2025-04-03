Pursuit suspect charged after crashing into multiple cars, building in Long Beach

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced charges against the suspect who led authorities on a pursuit last week.

Not only has the suspect been charged with carjacking the tow truck he used in the police chase, but he was also charged with attempted murder.

Charges announced in wild pursuit that ended in a crash

What we know:

On Friday, March 28, a man was taken into custody after a wild chase ended in multiple collisions in Long Beach.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pursuit suspect in custody after crashing into multiple cars, building in Long Beach

The suspect has since been identified by authorities as 40-year-old Adam Bowen.

Not only is Bowen accused of carjacking a tow truck operator, but investigators say he is also accused of attempting to murder the victim by running him over with his own vehicle.

It all came to an end when Bowen allegedly ran a red light and crashed in a parking lot. He was subsequently arrested.

Officials said one person was seriously injured during the pursuit.

Six days later, DA Hochman announced charges against Bowen.

Bowen has been charged with the following:

One count each of attempted murder and carjacking

Four counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Two counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious injury

One count each of fleeing a pursuing police officer’s vehicle, resisting arrest and grand theft of an automobile

He faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Hochman: ‘This was an extremely reckless and brazen act’

What they're saying:

"This was an extremely reckless and brazen act that endangered the lives of other drivers and pedestrians that could have resulted in a far more tragic outcome," Hochman said in a press release. "A tow truck driver suffered major injuries as he tried to prevent it from being stolen. The level of callous disregard for public safety is unacceptable and we will vigorously pursue justice for all of the victims in this case."

What's next:

Bowen’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.