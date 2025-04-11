Suspect leads hour-long police chase across downtown LA, South LA, Watts

A group of suspects possibly linked to a robbery case led an hour-long police chase across Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Friday, August 11. At one point during the chase, the dark gray sedan dropped off a passenger mid-pursuit. The suspect kept driving after dropping off the said passenger.

The dark gray sedan drove through parts of University Park, South Los Angeles and Watts.

Officials did not specify which robbery case the suspect may have been linked to. It is unknown if the passenger had anything to do with the alleged robbery.

As of 5 p.m., no arrests had been announced in the police chase.