Plaque to be dedicated to Aiden Leos, 6-year-old killed in freeway shooting

Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old boy killed in a road rage shooting on the 55 Freeway in May, will soon have a plaque dedicated in his name at OC Parks' new Large Mammal Project, which is currently underway, it was announced Friday.

The dedication comes from the Office of County Supervisor Don Wagner in partnership with OC Parks.

Joanna Cloonan, Aiden's mother, and her family plan to attend an announcement of dedication plans, along with Wagner and OC Parks Zoo staff, according to a release from Wagner's office.

Dedication plans are scheduled to be announced in the plaza in front of the OC Zoo entrance.

Around 8 a.m. on May 21, Cloonan was driving Aiden to kindergarten a silver Chevrolet Sonic northbound on the 55 Freeway between the 22 Freeway and Chapman Avenue in Orange when a road rage incident ensued with the occupants of a white Volkswagen station wagon.

A shot was fired into the rear of the Cloonan's vehicle. The bullet passed through the trunk, striking Aiden as he sat in his child seat on the rear passenger side.

Cloonan called 911 and the boy was rushed to Children's Hospital of Orange County, where he was pronounced dead.

After a weeks-long manhunt, two suspects were arrested earlier this week.