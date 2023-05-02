'Planet of Names' gives your signature a makeover

Expand / Collapse search

It's actually been called plastic surgery for your signature. One East LA woman hears from people who hate their handwriting so much, she decided to help them change it up. Good Day LA's Brooke Thomas has the story.

LOS ANGELES - Do you hate your handwriting? 

If so, you’re not alone. 

One East LA woman has created a business helping people switch up their signatures. 

Priscilla Molina is a signature designer. What does she do? She says to think of it as a makeover for your handwriting. 

The idea started as a creative outlet for her, prompted by a lesson on email signatures during a creative writing course.

Now her business "Planet of Names" is booming. She even has celebrity clients.

"Athletes. A lot of athletes, definitely people that still use their autographs– that are still being asked for autographs," said Molina.

A simple new signature design she comes up with starts at around $20.

The price goes up a bit for more personalized options, a custom stencil, or even private lessons.

She will even create a digital version of your signature, so you can jazz up your next DocuSign.

You can learn more by visiting planetofnames.biz.