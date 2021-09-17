Placentia woman arrested after allegedly dragging daughter, assaulting an officer

A woman is in custody Friday after allegedly dragging her 8-year-old daughter with her vehicle and assaulting a peace officer in Placentia, police said.

Officers responded at 11:37 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Orchard Drive regarding reports of a girl hanging onto the outside of a vehicle with a woman behind the wheel, said Sgt. Joseph Gillis of the Placentia Police Department.

Gillis said a male bystander attempted to intervene and the woman allegedly struck him with her vehicle and drove away.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

During a canvas of the neighborhood, witnesses told police that the suspect had returned home and when officers tried to arrest her, she allegedly struck an officer, Gillis said.

The girl and the bystander were taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

No further details were available and the case remains under investigation, Gillis said.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.