Pitbull puppies stolen from LA home of children with autism

A search is underway in Los Angeles for the suspect who allegedly stole two pitbull puppies belonging to two young children with autism.

It happened around 8 a.m. on May 5 at a home near East 75th Street and S. Avalon Boulevard.

Javel Frost told FOX 11 the four-month-old puppies - named Rascal and Nola - were in the lawn when it happened.

Surveillance video shows the suspect opening the gate and letting the dogs out, then shutting it so they don't go back into the yard. The suspect then pulls up in a van and takes the dogs.

A report has been filed with the LAPD, Frost said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.