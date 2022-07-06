Pickaxe vandal wanted in Malibu: LASD

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with vandalism involving a pickaxe in Malibu.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect has been identified as 55-year-old Thomas Aaron Brothers.

Brothers is wanted in connection with multiple vandalism crimes that happened on July 2.

He is described as 5'10", 164 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

