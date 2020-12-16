Photo shows dozens of Long Beach police officers standing shoulder-to-shoulder without masks

article

A photo obtained by the Long Beach Post this week shows dozens of police officers standing shoulder-to-shoulder, with most of the officers not wearing masks.

According to a report from the Long Beach Post, the photo was taken at an event in early November. The event held at the Long Beach Convention Center was related to crowd control training, according to the Long Beach Post.

Long Beach Post also reports a Long Beach Police Department officer explained under the condition of anonymity that some of the officers there were told to take off their masks because the face coverings had symbols on them.

The photographed superspreader event goes against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines of preventing the spread of COVID-19 at events and gatherings. In fact, the photographed event involving LBPD officers would be considered a "highest risk" event with the participants failing to practice social distancing and not wearing masks.

Below is the CDC's list of guiding principles for holding events during the coronavirus pandemic:

