Woman armed with knife on FOX Studio Lot

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call Wednesday morning regarding a suspect allegedly armed with a knife at the FOX Studio Lot in Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Century City where police said they received the call around 9:45 a.m.

Police confirmed that a suspect entered the building at 10201 W Pico Blvd and was armed with a knife. The suspect allegedly became aggressive and began threatening to harm others as well as herself.

The suspect allegedly locked herself in a room on the third floor of the FOX studio building, according to authorities.

Officers told employees and others in the area to avoid the building for the time being, particularly the third floor.

LAPD described the suspect as a woman in her mid-30s. She was taken into custody and no injuries were reported, police said.

In video captured by SkyFOX, LAPD officers can be seen leaving the area just after 10 a.m.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name, nor any further information regarding the situation. The investigation is ongoing.

