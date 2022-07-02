Century City mall robbery: 14 suspects wanted for stealing purses from Nordstrom

More than a dozen suspected robbers are on the loose after targeting Westfield Century City.

On Tuesday, a little after 8:30 at the Westfield Century City mall, 14 suspects walked inside a Nordstrom and started stealing high-end purses from the store. All the suspects ran off and jumped in at least three different cars.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been announced. Officials did not give descriptions of any of the suspects.

Anyone with information on Tuesday's robbery is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.