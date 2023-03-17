Person shot outside Burger King restaurant in South LA

article

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a Burger King restaurant in South LA Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. at Vernon Avenue and Figueroa Street, according to the LAPD.

The condition of the victim is not known.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two male suspects were seek running from the scene, heading westbound from the restaurant.

