Person shot outside Burger King restaurant in South LA

By CNS Author
Published 
South Los Angeles
City News Service
LOS ANGELES - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a Burger King restaurant in South LA Friday afternoon. 

The shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. at Vernon Avenue and Figueroa Street, according to the LAPD. 

The condition of the victim is not known. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two male suspects were seek running from the scene, heading westbound from the restaurant.

This is a developing story, check back for updates 