Pedestrian killed, 1 other injured in Santa Ana hit-and-run

An SUV struck and killed one pedestrian and injured another in Santa Ana Sunday before fleeing the scene, police said.

The Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes at 500 W. St. Gertrude Place shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers found two pedestrians in the roadway. Both were rushed to a hospital, where one of them died, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the pedestrians were standing next to a vehicle in the street when they were struck by a vehicle traveling west on St. Gertrude Place. The vehicle then fled the scene before officers arrived.

SUGGESTED: 10 Freeway closed after deadly shootout involving police chase suspect, officers in Monterey Park

The vehicle was only described as an SUV, and no description of the driver was available.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to contact Investigator L. Bao of the department's Collision Investigations Unit at 714-245-8223, or 714-245-8200.