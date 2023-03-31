10 Freeway closed after deadly shootout involving police chase suspect, officers in Monterey Park

The 10 Freeway in Monterey Park remains shut down as officers investigate a deadly shootout involving a police chase suspect.

According to the Monterey Park Police Department, officers tried to pull over a man initially wanted in connection to a robbery case a little after 10 a.m. Friday. The suspect refused to pull over and a brief police chase ensued on the 10 Freeway.

At one during the chase, the suspect opened fire at the MPPD officers. The suspect eventually stopped the car and tried to take off on foot.

During the foot chase, a shootout took place between the suspect and the officers. The suspect was ultimately shot and killed in the exchange of gun fire, according to police.

Traffic is closed in both directions in the area and officials said both sides are expected to be closed over the next several hours for the investigation.

SkyFOX flew over the scene around 11 a.m. and showed traffic at a standstill.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.