Patrick Mahomes is going to Disneyland again

Patrick Mahomes once again said the magic words "I’m Going to Disneyland!"

Mahomes, named Super Bowl MVP, was featured in Disney’s popular "I’m Going to Disneyland!’’ TV commercial for the third time.

Mahomes and his family will be visiting Disneyland on Monday to celebrate the big win. He will lead the parade, alongside Minnie and Mickey, as they travel down Main Street, U.S.A. The parade is set to begin at 2 p.m. Following the parade, Mahomes will spend the afternoon with family and friends in the park, a Disneyland spokeswoman said.

This is the third time Mahomes has been named Super Bowl MVP and the third time he has been featured in the famous commercial. He led the Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers. He threw the game winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with three seconds left in overtime.

He was honored at Disneyland on Feb. 13, 2023, after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. He was also honored at Walt Disney World Resort in 2020 after being selected as the MVP of Kansas City's 31-20 victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV, which was played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Disney’s long-standing Super Bowl tradition began in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial following his team’s Super Bowl win.