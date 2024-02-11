Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs score second straight win after defeating 49ers 25-22 in OT

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl, third in five seasons, after beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker forced overtime with a 29-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to make the score 19-19.

The 49ers coach was part of the only other OT game in Super Bowl history when he was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator seven years ago. That was the 28-3 blown lead to the Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce celebrates winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Ge Expand

Jake Moody became the first kicker to make two 50-plus field goals in a Super Bowl –- and this one might be enough to give the 49ers the Super Bowl.

His 53-yarder with 1:53 left gave San Francisco a 19-16 lead. Moody made up for a missed extra point.

But Patrick Mahomes will get the ball. He’s shown what he can do in 13 seconds. Mahomes will have a lot more time now.

Usher performs halftime show, reportedly obtains marriage license

A steady stream of stars joined Usher during his 13-minute halftime show. H.E.R. took the field with a guitar solo, and he made a costume change into a purple and black sparkling suit with roller skates, which he used to glide in circles around the stage.

Alicia Keys joined Usher as a surprise guest during his halftime show, singing her "If I Ain’t Got You" while standing at a midfield piano that looked like a red hunk of abstract sculpture.

She then stood up and entangled with Usher as they sang their duet "My Boo," with her dressed in sparkling red and in contrast with his sparkling white. The singer shed his shirt soon after.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Alicia Keys and Usher perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Lil Jon joined, starting with a rousing snippet of his "Turn Down for What" before Usher’s biggest, hit, "Yeah," began blaring on the stadium speakers.

Lil Jon and Ludacris – with shoulder pads and big afro – recreated their roles on Usher’s 2004 recording of the song from the midfield stage as the R&B star danced amid a bedazzled crowd to close the show.

Usher was also joined by a marching band on the field as he raced through both dance and slow jams including "U Don’t Have to Call."

Super Bowl 2024 national anthem

The Super Bowl national anthem was sung this year by country music star Reba McEntire.

The 68-year-old, three-time Grammy winner made quick but majestic work of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

She got through the song in about 1 minute 40 seconds. That’s a good 10 seconds longer than the over-under from oddsmakers, but still the quickest version of the anthem at the Super Bowl since Kelly Clarkson sang it 12 years ago.

Earlier, Rapper Post Malone played an acoustic guitar as he sang "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with a gospel choir.

This story was reported from Detroit and Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.