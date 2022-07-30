Passenger dies in Hollywood crash

Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger.

The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz.

One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the other vehicle, Cruz said. The passenger in the turning vehicle died at the scene.

That man was identified as 26-year-old Demond Sardin, the coroner's office said. Sardin's city of residence was not available.

The driver who struck the turning vehicle remained at the scene, Cruz said.

The crash investigation is still ongoing, he said.