Pasadena restaurants can no longer offer outdoor dining amid Newsom's new stay-at-home order

article

Southern California will have sweeping new health restrictions beginning Sunday night due to the rapidly increasing number of hospitalizations from the coronavirus, state officials said today, as Los Angeles County saw a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time in the past five days.

A state-mandated regional stay-at-home order goes into effect at11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% after Saturday's daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Pasadena, which had continued to allow outdoor dining will have limitations of 20% on all retail establishments. Under the state order, restaurants will be required to return to take out and delivery services only.

All gatherings of more than one household are prohibited, sector operations will be closed except for critical infrastructure and retail, and face coverings and physical distancing will be required in all other operations.

RECOMMENDED: LA County will be under Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order Sunday night

Schools that have been granted waivers will be allowed to continue to operate, as well as child care facilities. City officials are awaiting more specific guidance from the state regarding additional restrictions.

Advertisement

"It is devastating to see the rapid increase in COVID-19hospitalizations, and our Public Health Department is in constant contact with Huntington Hospital and other health care facilities to monitor the situation.The governor's order supersedes the city's authority and is based on the need for regional and statewide control to address this pandemic," said city manager Steve Mermell.

"We are sorry for the impact of the state health order on our retailbusinesses, our personal care service providers, on our restaurants who can no longer undertake outdoor dining, and on all of us. But given the gravity of thesituation, an approach of this magnitude appears necessary," Mermell said.

"We need to do our part to avert the projected devastating scenario.We must refrain from gathering with people from outside our household whenever possible. We need to work together to protect our family, friends, neighbors and businesses," Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, Pasadena Public Health officer, said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.