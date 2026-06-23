Pasadena police make historic 10,000-pound illegal fireworks bust linked to Nevada street gang

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The Brief Pasadena officials announced the largest fireworks seizure in the area's history, recovering 10,000 pounds of explosives valued at over $120,000. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Los Angeles home, seizing a handgun, high-capacity magazines, marijuana products, and homemade IEDs. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with a Nevada-linked street gang, with authorities warning that more arrests are expected.



Pasadena authorities have announced the largest illegal fireworks bust in the region's history, seizing roughly five tons of explosives along with firearms and improvised explosive devices.

The massive cache, uncovered at an East Los Angeles home, was allegedly smuggled from Nevada by a criminal street gang for distribution across the San Gabriel Valley ahead of the July 4th holiday.

What we know:

The operation came to a head on Friday, June 19, when the Pasadena Fire Department Arson Investigation team and the Pasadena Police Department Street Crime unit executed a search warrant at a residence located at 6316 Whittier Blvd. in East LA.

The multi-agency raid yielded approximately 10,000 pounds of illegal explosive fireworks with an estimated street resale value upwards of $120,000.

In addition to commercial-grade fireworks, investigators discovered homemade improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a large quantity of marijuana products, documentation detailing illegal fireworks sales, and an unregistered handgun equipped with high-capacity magazines.

Four individuals were arrested at the scene.

Because homemade explosives were found inside the property, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Special Enforcement Bureau bomb squad was called in to safely handle and remove the volatile devices.

Photo courtesy Pasadena Police Department

What we don't know:

While four individuals are currently in custody, officials have not yet released their identities, specific charges, or bail information.

It remains unclear how long the distribution operation had been running out of the Whittier Boulevard location, or exactly how many additional suspects are being targeted in the ongoing investigation.

What they're saying:

Pasadena Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian emphasized the scope of the operation, stating, "An extensive investigation led them to discover illegal explosive fireworks being stored at the location, intended for distribution in Los Angeles and San Gabriel Valley cities."

Derderian added that the operation "is believed to be related to a criminal street gang enterprise which smuggles the fireworks from the state of Nevada."

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo praised the collaborative crackdown, highlighting the severe public safety risks avoided in a region highly susceptible to brush fires.

"This was a very coordinated effort. It removed lots of fireworks that could be harmful to not just individuals but communities given the experiences we've had in the past with fires," Gordo said.

What's next:

The investigation is active and ongoing.