Pasadena missing out on tax revenue, beloved tradition due to Rose Parade and Rose Bowl being canceled

Gale Kohl, who owns Gale’s Restaurant in Pasadena is all too aware of the dangers of COVID-19.

Says Kohl, "I’m older, I don’t want to get sick either."

She does, though, wish people would be allowed to eat on her patio, especially New Year’s Eve.

Every year at this time, Pasadena is packed with fans for the Rose Bowl and those who want to line Colorado Boulevard to watch the Rose Parade.

City spokeswoman Lisa Derderian says, "Typically, this is our busiest week of the year."

She says hundreds of thousands come each year to stay at the city’s hotels, eat at its restaurants and shop in its stores.

The city also loses a lot of money in tax dollars.

Derderian says, "The Rose Bowl stadium alone not having a game just for that one day - January 1st - is close to $5 million."

That brings us to Bianca Davoodian and Dr. Kimona Issa. With a huge smile, Davoodian tells us, "We’re getting married!"

Issa says he’s been to the Rose Parade before. He calls it a "beautiful celebration of the New Year."

On New Year's Eve, we at FOX 11 celebrate with our annual Rose Parade Special in which we talk with Olympian Janet Evans, Tournament President Dr. Bob Miller and we dig into the KTTV archives to -- nostalgically -- look at all of the wonderful floats and bands we'll be missing.

Meanwhile, Pasadena Police will still be out looking for violators of local laws like shooting off fireworks.

She says, "Break the law and you will be penalized for it. No fireworks, no illegal activities."

