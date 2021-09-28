Pasadena issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for bars, nightclubs, Rose Bowl

Following Los Angeles County's lead, the city of Pasadena on Monday announced that it was revising its health officer order to require proof of vaccination for indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. The order will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to entry for outdoor mega-events, including events at the Rose Bowl.

The revised health order directs owners of bars and breweries to verify that all customers over the age of 12 years are fully vaccinated to be served indoors and that all employees are fully vaccinated. Patrons who do not provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination may be served in the outdoor seating area of the facility. Nightclubs and lounges open for indoor service are also required to verify that all patrons and employees are fully vaccinated.

Anyone attending an event at an outdoor venue with 10,000 or more people, such as a football game at the Rose Bowl, will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

The revised health order will take effect beginning Oct. 7. After Oct. 7, patrons will need to prove they have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with full vaccination requirement beginning Nov. 4.

