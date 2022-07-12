Pasadena Humane hosting Free Adoption Day on July 16

Looking to adopt a furry friend?

Pasadena Humane is hosting a Free Adoption Day event on Saturday, July 16, encouraging the community to stop by and adopt a pet in need.

On Free Adoption Day, adoption fees will be waived for all available animals - including dogs, cats, rabbits, and critters.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome as appointments are not needed for this event.

"Summer is the busiest time of year for animals coming into the shelter," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane. "We need our community’s help to find homes for all the wonderful pets waiting to be adopted."

Last month’s Free Adoption Day event at Pasadena Humane resulted in 68 adoptions–12 dogs, 53 cats and three critters.

"We are so grateful to everyone who adopted during last month’s event, but the shelter is filling up again," added DuVernet. "It’s critical that we find homes for the adoptable dogs, cats and critters at the shelter to make space for more pets in need."

All dogs and cats adopted from Pasadena Humane are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccines. New adopters will receive a complimentary wellness exam with a partner veterinarian and a packet filled with information about how to care for their pet.

The event is open to residents of any city looking to adopt a pet. Regular adoption screening applies.

The animal shelter plans to hold additional free adoption days and promotions throughout the summer months, including the Best Friends National Adoption weekend on July 22-24 featuring $50 adoptions for all adult dogs and cats.

To view animals for adoption and see upcoming adoption promotions, visit pasadenahumane.org.