Pasadena health director to reinstate indoor mask mandate, meeting with city council to address face covering

Pasadena residents, regardless of their vaccination status, may need to once again mask up in indoor settings.

According to FOX 11's Phil Shuman, Pasadena's Health Department Ying-Ying Goh director says she is planning to implement the indoor mask mandate and have the rule align with the Los Angeles County mask mandate that kicked into effect over the weekend. The Pasadena City Council is holding a meeting Monday night to discuss Goh's push to reinstate the indoor mask mandate.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Prior to Monday evening's development, the City of Pasadena did not reinstate the indoor mask mandate like Los Angeles County because the city has its own health agency. Prior to Goh's update to FOX 11's Phil Shuman, the city's stance was to recommend indoor masking, not enforce it.

Long Beach, another city geographically located in Los Angeles County, also has its own health department but it had announced the city will align with Los Angeles County's reinstated indoor mask mandate last Thursday.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 11 as we will give the latest on Pasadena's stance on indoor masking.