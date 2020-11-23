Pasadena city leaders agree to not shut down restaurants like Los Angeles County

article

The City of Pasadena is not planning to shut down restaurants like Los Angeles County, according to a city official.

On Monday night, the Pasadena City Council unanimously agreed to not follow Los Angeles County's decision to suspend all in-person dining. Instead, a Pasadena city official told FOX 11, the city plans to monitor COVID-19 case numbers on a daily basis and then decide from there. In the meantime, restaurants in Pasadena can remain open, according to the city.

The city's decision comes as Los Angeles County is suspending the dine-in option at restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries starting Wednesday, November 25 at 10 p.m. The county's shutdown will last three weeks.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars in Los Angeles County will still be able to offer take-out, drive-thru, and delivery services.

As of Monday night, Los Angeles County is still under a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for nonessential businesses.

Minutes after Pasadena's decision, Long Beach city leaders plan to abide by the county's restaurant dine-in shut down, as well as the state's curfew for nonessential businesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

