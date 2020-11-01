Party crasher stabs three at Encino Halloween party, suspect at large

A party crasher stabbed three people early Sunday at a Halloween party in Encino and ran off, police said.

The stabbing occurred shortly after midnight in the 5000 block of Amastoy Avenue and involved someone who was not invited to the gathering, said

Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The suspect escaped after injuring an 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

The stabbings occurred when the suspect was being escorted out and started a fight with either a homeowner or the person in charge of the gathering, Eisenman said.

Others came to that person's assistance, resulting in three people suffering from stab wounds.

The person who suffered critical injuries was later upgraded to stable condition, she said.

Police have no description of the suspect.

