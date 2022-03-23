Parts of SoCal break record high temperatures amid spring heat wave

More summer-like heat was bathing much of the Southland Wednesday, with forecasters saying more record-setting temperatures are possible thanks to a mini heat wave that's expected to begin tapering off Thursday.

On Tuesday, Hollywood Burbank Airport reached 86 degrees, tying a record for that date set in 2008. Record high temperatures were also reached in areas including Camarillo, Oxnard and Santa Barbara. Ramona in San Diego County tied its record high for the day of 83 degrees, set in 2008.

Forecasters said Wednesday will be "another hot day" with temperature records possible. By late morning, the National Weather Service noted that coastal temperatures in Los Angeles County were "trending way up" from Tuesday.

"A more widespread cooling trend will begin Thursday but temperatures will remain above normal through Saturday," according to the NWS. "Then much cooler next Monday and Tuesday with a chance of rain."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.