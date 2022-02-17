Parents outraged over mask mandate during Chino Valley United's district meeting

Hundreds of Chino Valley Unified School District students are protesting against wearing masks on campus.

The students who refused to wear masks were previously removed from classrooms. Earlier in the month, Chino Hills High School made headlines after more than 300 students spent their school day studying in the lunch area of the campus, instead of learning inside the traditional classroom settings.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chino Hills students protest mask mandate after seeing viral photo of Newsom, Garcetti not wearing one

FOX 11 was live at a packed Chino Valley Unified School District meeting Thursday night. The district's school board voted no in stopping the discipline of students wearing masks in class.

During the meeting, students took the podium to make their case against the district's mask mandates before the school board.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The school district argued it is aligning with the state's COVID-19 regulations.

The meeting comes days after Chino Hills HS students protected the mask mandate on February 8 after seeing California Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti not wearing masks during the Los Angeles Rams’ NFC Championship Game

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

As of Thursday, California has not yet officially lifted the mask mandate for K-12 schools, but state health officials said they will do a reassessment on February 28 to see if the mandate will be lifted.

RECOMMENDED: California will not lift mask mandate in schools, will reassess on Feb. 28

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.