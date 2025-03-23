Iconic Burbank restaurant Chili John's in danger of closing after 79 years

The Brief Established in 1946, Chili John’s is the oldest restaurant in Burbank and a local landmark, featured in movies and TV shows. The restaurant reports drastically reduced sales post-COVID, with current revenue at only 10% of pre-pandemic levels. Despite its historical value, owner Steve Hager emphasizes the need for increased business to sustain operations.



Chili John's, a historic restaurant in Burbank, is facing the threat of closure due to a significant drop in business.

What we know:

Chili John's has been serving multiple generations of families since 1946 and is a landmark on W. Burbank Blvd, known for its appearances in movies and TV shows.

The restaurant is the oldest dining establishment in Burbank.

Despite its historical significance and popularity, the restaurant has struggled to recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the onset of COVD, sales have plummeted to about 10% of pre-COVID levels, putting the business in jeopardy.

What they're saying:

Owner Steve Hager expressed his concerns, stating, "It’s just been super slow. We’re not even making enough to pay our staff, our taxes, or our mortgage. We’re going to be gone quick."

Customer Christopher Drake emphasized the importance of the restaurant, saying, "It’s a piece of history. The reason to keep it alive is the food is good and the people who work here are excellent."

What you can do:

Hager has set up a fundraising page to help keep Chili John's open. He appreciates the donations received but hopes to continue serving customers at the restaurant. You can donate online here.