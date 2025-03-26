Original Pantry Cafe: Employees, union workers continue fighting to preserve iconic LA diner

The Brief The Original Pantry Cafe in downtown Los Angeles had its last service on Sunday, March 2. The restaurant was previously owned by former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan. In January, workers were notified that the Pantry would be sold.



Former employees of an iconic piece of Los Angeles history are fighting to keep the diner’s legacy alive.

On Wednesday, Original Pantry Café workers went to City Hall and urged city leaders to preserve the restaurant that had been in service for over 100 years.

What we know:

The Original Pantry Café served its last dish on Sunday, March 2.

Once owned by former LA Mayor Richard Riordan, the restaurant was placed in a trust following his death in 2023.

Union workers held meetings with the Riordan Trust and the two sides did not reach an agreement to keep the historic restaurant open.

It was implied in order to stay open, the workers would have to cut their union ties.

"The Pantry is demanding that, in order to avoid the closure and loss of workers' jobs, workers must give up their demand for job security and continued union representation if the restaurant changes hands," a UNITE HERE Local 11 previous press release said.

What they're saying:

After the closure, employees and union workers have not given up their efforts to preserve the restaurant.

"It's been nearly a month since the Richard Riordan Trust chose to close the restaurant. It's an iconic over 100 year old institution, and workers have been fighting. They've been fighting to go back to work. They've been trying to figure out what they're going to do," said union representative, Maria Hernandez.

She continued to explain, "They didn't get any severance, nothing. They just closed the restaurant down on March 2nd. Today we actually have negotiations with the trust. You know, we'll see how that goes. But in reality, we're here just asking the council and city leaders to figure out what they can do, right, to really help support these workers and more than anything, help bring back this historical restaurant."

She said realistically, their hope is to save the historical landmark.

"We're just hopeful that there's something that they can do. Right. Where we don't know exactly what that is yet, but folks are here with some help trying to figure that out," Hernandez added.

What's next:

The workers plan to hold a "Pancakes on the Street Action" on Friday, March 28.

