Panorama City murder suspect arrested in Texas: LAPD

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Panorama City earlier this month was arrested in Texas Tuesday, according to police.

The suspect, 37-year-old Luis Enriquez Hernandez, was arrested in Houston by local authorities including the Houston Police Department and the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Hernandez was linked to the deadly Aug. 3 shooting near Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue that claimed the life of a father of three Jonathan Santillano, 37, of Sylmar. Four other people were treated for wounds but survived.

During the investigation, it was revealed that three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision. They were parked in the area where they were exchanging information when an unknown suspect approached the group and began shooting at them.

Security video shows Santillano and his brother interacting with the drivers. Santillano worked at a body shop and had approached the drivers to offer advice and help. At that moment, a man was seen running across the street and opening fire. That man was later identified as Hernandez, who was seen running away from the scene.

Luis Enrique Hernandez / Los Angeles Police Department

"Detectives learned after the shooting, Hernandez fled to Texas," the LAPD said. "With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation- Houston Violent Crime Task Force and Houston Police Department-North Crime Suppression Team, they discovered Luis Enriquez Hernandez was staying in a residence in Spring, Texas, outside of Houston."

Hernandez will be transported to Los Angeles for booking on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.