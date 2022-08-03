Father of 3 killed, 4 others shot near Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City

A young father is dead and at least four others were injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon near the Valley Indoor Swap Meet in Panorama City, authorities confirmed to FOX 11.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that a shooting was reported at 2:27 p.m. near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Tobias Ave.

According to LAPD, officers were originally responding to a traffic collision in the area when the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located five people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was killed on scene, two were taken to the hospital and the fourth victim was treated at the scene.

Jonathan Santillano

The victim who was killed was identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Santillano from Sylmar. Family and friends say he was a loving father of three with a fiancé. Santillano was reportedly found dead by his fiancé. He had left the grocery store prior to being shot.

A makeshift memorial is now standing at the scene of the shooting. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.

During the investigation, it was revealed that three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision. They were parked in the area of Tobias Avenue and Parthenia Street where they were exchanging information when an unknown suspect approached the group and began shooting at them.

The suspect fled on foot. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, wearing a white shirt and dark shorts. It's believed he was driving a brand-new BMW, possibly an M3 with dark tinted windows.

Police are looking into whether the shooting may be gang-related. Surveillance video has been released, showing a group of men standing by a car.