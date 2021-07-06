Panda Express pledges $5 million to CHOC Children's Hospital

article

Children's Health Orange County Tuesday announced a $5 million pledge from Panda Express as part of the Panda Cares Center of Hope philanthropic initiative to support children's hospitals' programs and services.

The donation will help fund education, research, technology and patient-and family-centered care across CHOC's healthcare system, according to Doug Corbin, senior vice president and chief development officer of the CHOC Foundation.

"Panda Express is an inspiring corporate citizen dedicated to making a difference in the communities they serve," Corbin said. "Our shared values have made our long-standing partnership incredibly impactful on our providers, staff, patients and their families. We are grateful for their most recent pledge, helping us continue to defend childhood and keep kids happy and healthy."

A national initiative launched last year, Panda Cares Center of Hope is a partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to support programs that address children's mental, emotional, physical and spiritual needs.

"We are proud to partner with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to bring the vision of the Panda Cares Center of Hope to life and are humbled to be able to be part of the healing journey for the families and kids at these hospitals," said Panda Restaurant Group co-founder and co-CEO Peggy Cherng.

"Children are our future, and we hope that through this partnership and curriculum designed to give children the strength to thrive, we will bring smiles and hope to communities nationwide," she said.

The partnership between Panda Express and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals dates back to 2007. To date, Panda has raised more than $100 million, through donations from customers and associates, for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. In Orange County, more than $2.3 million has been raised for CHOC, according to CHOC officials.

Additionally, Rosemead-based Panda Express has made in-kind donations to CHOC, including catering its annual heart reunion and, most recently, donating personal protective equipment.

