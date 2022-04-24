Pallet fire shuts down 10 Freeway in downtown LA

Crews have knocked down a pallet fire burning under the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles that was causing "zero visibility" for drivers in the area.

According to the LAFD, about 83 firefighters were responding to the fire, which started just after 8 a.m Sunday under the westbound 10 Freeway off-ramp at Lawrence Street.

CHP shut down the 10 Freeway in both directions but is in process of reopening lanes.

Authorities said the freeway itself was the primary exposure, and some nearby commercial buildings were threatened but not exposed.

No injuries have been reported.

