Man killed, woman wounded in Pacoima car-to-car shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded after a gunman opened fire on them while they were in their car in the San Fernando Valley, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 10000 block of Sutter Avenue in Pacoima when a gunman inside a dark-colored vehicle drove by them from the opposite direction and began shooting at the young couple.

Fire authorities said a 19-year-old woman drove about a half a mile to Los Angeles Fire Department Station 98, in the 13000 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, between Glenoaks Boulevard and San Fernando Road, in a bullet-riddled car screaming for help.

LAFD firefighters transported the two victims to separate hospitals where the man died, while the young woman continues to fight for her life in critical condition.

It’s unknown if the couple was targeted and the names of the victims have not been released.

A description of the suspect was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD’s Valley Homicide Division.

