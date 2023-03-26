Pacific Palisades family displaced after hillside slips away behind home

A family of eight was displaced after a hillside behind their Pacific Palisades home sloughed off, according to fire officials.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the sliding hill around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 900 block of N. Las Lomas Avenue, off Sunset Boulevard. Officials said a roughly 20,000-square-foot piece of hillside made contact with a home at the bottom of the hill in the quiet neighborhood tucked under the Santa Monica Mountains.

A family of four adults and four children were evacuated, along with a man in the home above as a precaution. Fire officials said the hillside began sliding after several rounds of torrential rain that the area has seen in recent weeks.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said that the LA Department of Building and Safety will respond to the scene to assess the damage and the integrity of the affected homes.