7 hospitalized in 2 separate crashes on PCH in Malibu

Authorities were investigating two separate crashes that occurred on the southbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Friday morning.

One of the incidents sent six people to area hospitals following a crash between a car and a dump truck. Crews with the Ventura County Fire Department were called to the scene at 6:50 p.m. on PCH at Tonga Street near Harrison’s Reef.

Six people were hospitalized, including a critical patient who was rushed to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks. Two others suffered moderate injuries and three patients had injuries that were considered minor.

The second crash occurred about a half mile away involving a California Highway Patrol SUV, along with three other vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition while a second person at the scene declined treatment.

No further information was immediately available.