Overnight earthquakes strike San Bernardino County

Three earthquakes struck in the Inland Empire overnight, data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows.

What we know:

The USGS said the first two temblors happened in Ontario.

The first hit at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6. It was a preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake at a depth of about 4 miles.

Just 12 minutes later, an earthquake struck in the same area, also a 3.5-magnitude earthquake, data from the USGS revealed. The second had a depth of about 3.7 miles.

At 2 a.m., a third earthquake, the biggest of the series of overnight quakes, struck in the Lytle Creek area. The 3.7-magnitude earthquake had a depth of 6.5 miles.

USGS's "Did you feel it?" map shows the third quake was felt across the IE, as well as parts of Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

Dig deeper:

Wednesday’s overnight activity marks the latest in a series of quakes that have struck in the Inland Empire this summer.

