4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles IE
LOS ANGELES - A series of earthquakes and aftershocks rattled the Inland Empire on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Timeline:
The quake struck around 9:30 a.m. north of Fontana. Initial reports estimated the magnitude as high as 4.6 before it was officially confirmed at 4.3 It was followed by 3.1-magnitude aftershock.
A series of earlier earthquakes occurred in the area the same morning. The USGS reported at least two, both centered near Rialto. The first, which struck around 8:34 a.m., was a 3.0-magnitude quake, while the second, which struck about ten minutes later, was reported as a 2.8-magnitude.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if any damages or injuries were immediately reported.
What they're saying:
FOX 11 viewers said the quake was felt across Southern California in Orange, Chino Hills, Beaumont, West Covina, Compton, Rowland Heights, La Puente, Whittier, South Gate, and Ontario.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information for this story is from the U.S. Geological Survey.