4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles IE

The Brief A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Inland Empire on Thursday morning, with its epicenter located north of Fontana. The quake, which occurred around 9:30 a.m., was followed by a 3.1-magnitude aftershock in the same area. It is currently unknown if the earthquakes caused any damage or injuries.



A series of earthquakes and aftershocks rattled the Inland Empire on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Timeline:

The quake struck around 9:30 a.m. north of Fontana. Initial reports estimated the magnitude as high as 4.6 before it was officially confirmed at 4.3 It was followed by 3.1-magnitude aftershock.

A series of earlier earthquakes occurred in the area the same morning. The USGS reported at least two, both centered near Rialto. The first, which struck around 8:34 a.m., was a 3.0-magnitude quake, while the second, which struck about ten minutes later, was reported as a 2.8-magnitude.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any damages or injuries were immediately reported.

What they're saying:

FOX 11 viewers said the quake was felt across Southern California in Orange, Chino Hills, Beaumont, West Covina, Compton, Rowland Heights, La Puente, Whittier, South Gate, and Ontario.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.