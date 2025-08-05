3.5M earthquake shakes near Rialto

Did you feel it? A small earthquake shook parts of San Bernardino County on Tuesday.

What we know:

The preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake hit just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, about four miles northwest of Rialto, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was at a depth of more than 3.5 miles.

People reported feeling the earthquake in parts of Riverside and even Los Angeles counties as well.

What we don't know:

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.