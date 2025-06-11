Expand / Collapse search

Earthquake rattles Riverside County

Published  June 11, 2025 7:07am PDT
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 struck Riverside County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported around 6:21 a.m. about six miles north of Banning.

It had a recorded depth of 6.6 miles. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Source: Information for this story is from the U.S. Geological Survey.

