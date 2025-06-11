Earthquake rattles Riverside County
article
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 struck Riverside County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was reported around 6:21 a.m. about six miles north of Banning.
SUGGESTED:
- Earthquake rattles Manhattan Beach area
- Earthquake strikes Southern California
- 3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Malibu
- San Diego County earthquake felt across Southern California
It had a recorded depth of 6.6 miles.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The Source: Information for this story is from the U.S. Geological Survey.