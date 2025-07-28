2 earthquakes strike Riverside County just seconds apart: USGS

A pair of earthquakes - both preliminary 3.1 magnitude - struck Riverside County on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The first quake was reported at 11:28 a.m. about three miles north of Cabazon. It had a recorded depth of 10.7 km.

Just seconds later, another earthquake was reported at 11:29 a.m. in the same area. This one had a recorded depth of 10.6 km.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if damage or injuries were reported.

