Teen found dead in Oxnard; FBI investigating

A beach in Oxnard is at the center of a police and FBI investigation after a body, believed to be a teen boy, was found on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department and FBI responded to a search call at Harbor Boulevard near the McGrath State Beach in Ventura County. Upon arrival, they found a body matching the description of a missing teenager.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the teen found dead.

The news of the death investigation comes as the public have been asked to be on the lookout for Oscar Omar Hernandez, a missing 13-year-old last seen in Lancaster on Sunday, March 30. However, as of Wednesday, April 2, officials did not explicitly say if Hernandez was the missing teenager found dead in Oxnard.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.