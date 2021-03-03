Organizers eyeing return of Rose Bowl Game, Rose Parade for Jan. 1, 2022

article

Promising news for both college football fans and the city of Pasadena as organizers are pushing for the return of a century-old tradition.

According to a report from the City News Service (CNS), the Tournament of Roses officials say they are "actively planning for the return" of both the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl.

Organizers canceled the parade in January 2021 and the game was moved to Texas due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across Southern California. CNS reports the 2022 version of the festivities will feature the theme: "Dream. Believe. Achieve."

