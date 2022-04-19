What is the TikTok Orbeez Challenge? Authorities report increase in gel pellet gun shootings

Authorities are warning of the latest TikTok challenge going viral across the United States because it can also be quite dangerous.

Dubbed the "Orbeez Challenge", it encourages users to shoot people "drive-by-style" using projectile shooters (gel blasters/ gel ball guns).

In Huntington Beach, authorities said they have received several calls of people reporting to be victims of this challenge.

Huntington Beach police say they issued a criminal citation to a minor for shooting someone else in the face and body with this type of gun.

Police said this type of crime could result in a misdemeanor and possible felony, criminal charges depending on the level of injury sustained by the victim.

Authorities from Pennsylvania to Arizona have reported an increase in these types of shootings involving water pellet guns.

Authorities said because this type of gun can also be mistaken for an actual firearm, it may cause panic among people.

While the gel beads are usually made with water, police said, many people participating in the challenge have started freezing the beads "to intensify their effects."

