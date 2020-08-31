Expand / Collapse search
Orange County schools could reopen Sept. 22 for indoor learning

By Shelly Insheiwat
COVID-19 and Schools
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The Orange County Health Department tweeted Monday night that the county is on track to move from purple to red in Governor Newsom's new reopening tiers on September eighth.    

That would allow the county to reopen schools.    

And the Orange County health officer says that is the plan.    

There will be a 14-day wait.

Schools in Orange County could reopen for in-class learning on September 22.

This is a developing story

