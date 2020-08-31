Orange County schools could reopen Sept. 22 for indoor learning

The Orange County Health Department tweeted Monday night that the county is on track to move from purple to red in Governor Newsom's new reopening tiers on September eighth.

That would allow the county to reopen schools.

And the Orange County health officer says that is the plan.

There will be a 14-day wait.

Schools in Orange County could reopen for in-class learning on September 22.

This is a developing story

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.