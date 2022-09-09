Opening weekend of Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest postponed due to Radford Fire
The opening weekend of Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is being pushed back to next weekend after the area was hit by a massive brush fire.
Organizers announced the initial opening weekend, September 10 and 11, will be postponed to September 17 and 18.
Those who pre-purchased tickets to September 10 and 11 can transfer their reservations by emailing organizers at info@bigbearevents.com or by calling 909-585-3000.
As of Friday night, the Radford Fire is about 60% contained.