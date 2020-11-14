One person shot, second person injured in shooting at ARCO station in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A man was injured by gunfire and another person sustained a shrapnel wound on Saturday in a shooting at an ARCO gas station in South Los Angeles.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Gage avenues, Los Angeles police Sgt. Juan Guerra said.
The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Their conditions are unknown.
A motive for the shooting was not yet known, he said.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.