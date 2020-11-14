One person shot, second person injured in shooting at ARCO station in South LA

A man was injured by gunfire and another person sustained a shrapnel wound on Saturday in a shooting at an ARCO gas station in South Los Angeles.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Gage avenues, Los Angeles police Sgt. Juan Guerra said.

The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

A motive for the shooting was not yet known, he said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

