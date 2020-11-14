Expand / Collapse search

One person shot, second person injured in shooting at ARCO station in South LA

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
City News Service

LOS ANGELES - A man was injured by gunfire and another person sustained a shrapnel wound on Saturday in a shooting at an ARCO gas station in South Los Angeles.   

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Gage avenues, Los Angeles police Sgt. Juan Guerra said.

The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown. 

 A motive for the shooting was not yet known, he said.  

No suspect information was immediately available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.