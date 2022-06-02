Tesla driver killed in Lake Balboa street racing crash; hit-and-run driver sought

A suspect is being sought in a fatal street racing crash that left a Tesla driver dead in Lake Balboa.

It happened on May 28 around 12:30 a.m. in the area near Victory Boulevard east of White Oak Avenue.

According to the LAPD, the Tesla driver encountered a BMW driver and they both started to race, speeding westbound on Victory Boulevard east of White Oak Avenue. The Tesla driver lost control of the car near Victory Boulevard and Encino Avenue, running off the road and colliding with a light pole and a tree, police said.

The BMW driver stopped to observe what happened but did not get out of the car and instead sped off, headed westbound on Victory Boulevard, according to police.

The Tesla driver died at the scene. The 35-year-old man's identity is being withheld at this time.

The BMW wanted in connection with this incident is described as a 2011-2015 M3/M5 lowered, with a modified exhaust and a built-in spoiler.

Police said the BMW driver is wanted for engaging in speed racing and felony hit-and-run.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for the person who provides information leading to the suspect's arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are reminding drivers involved in crashes to pull over, call 911, and remain at the scene. Pedestrians are also reminded to use caution when crossing streets, obeying traffic lights, and to cross within marked crosswalks.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Section Detective Barragan at (818)-644-8028 or Detective Davis at (818) 644-8032. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.