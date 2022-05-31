One killed after car crashes into backyard of home in La Verne area

One person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into the backyard of a home in the La Verne area.

Paramedics sent to the 4300 block of St. Mark Avenue, near Baseline Road, at about 9:20 a.m. pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Information on their identity was not immediately available.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash.