Expand / Collapse search

One injured during shooting at Chevron gas station in Hollywood

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Hollywood
FOX 11

Shooting reported at Chevron gas station in Hollywood

Authorities Wednesday responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station in Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES - One person was injured during a shooting at a gas station in Hollywood. 

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the Chevron station at Sunset and Crescent Heights boulevards around 4:24 p.m. 

Images from SkyFOX showed a woman being taken into an ambulance; it appears she was breathing and conscious. 

There is no word on a suspect description, but the suspect's vehicle has been described as a gray SUV.