One injured during shooting at Chevron gas station in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - One person was injured during a shooting at a gas station in Hollywood.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the Chevron station at Sunset and Crescent Heights boulevards around 4:24 p.m.
Images from SkyFOX showed a woman being taken into an ambulance; it appears she was breathing and conscious.
There is no word on a suspect description, but the suspect's vehicle has been described as a gray SUV.