Man arrested for allegedly trespassing in multiple Beverly Hills homes; woman also detained

The man wanted for allegedly trespassing in several homes in Beverly Hills has been arrested, police announced Wednesday.

Christopher Turner was arrested Wednesday afternoon outside a home on Laurel Way, according to Beverly Hills Police. Turner is accused of trespassing at several properties on Laurel Way and Crescent Drive in Beverly Hills over recent days.

According to officers, a woman has also been detained as part of the investigation, but did not expand on her potential role in the crimes.

"I would like to thank our incredible Beverly Hills Police Department for working around the clock and being the best of the best," Mayor Lili Bosse said.

Turner is facing a charge of felony burglary.

